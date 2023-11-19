‘Comply with biometric attendance order or face action’

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Directorate has issued a stern warning, threatening action against principals of government and aided degree colleges who fail to record biometric attendance for teachers, students, and staff. Representational pic (HT Photo)

Despite the directorate making it mandatory to use biometric attendance systems in government and aided colleges, several institutions have not complied. In response, a letter has been sent to all college principals, instructing them to adhere to the order within a week.

KC Verma, jont director of higher education in U.P, expressed regret over the situation, calling it unfortunate. In the letter addressed to the principals, Verma pointed out the need for immediate compliance, stating that colleges must utilise the biometric system to register attendance and report back on the actions taken. Failure to do so would shift the entire responsibility onto the concerned principal.

Government colleges were initially instructed in August 2023 to implement biometric attendance for students, teachers, and staff, but some have failed to follow through on the directive.

