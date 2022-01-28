Home / Cities / Others / Concerns over railway recruitments will be addressed, says Vaishnaw
Concerns over railway recruitments will be addressed, says Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw on Wednesday urged job aspirants against destroying public property and assured them that their grievances would be resolved
NEW DELHI: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Sushil Modi has said railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured him that concerns over recruitments will be addressed amid protests over them.

Sushil Modi said he apprised Vaishnaw about the problems and demands of candidates. He added Vaishnaw told him that the government was in agreement with the students and a decision would be taken soon as per their demand.

Sushil Modi appealed to the police against taking any coercive action against the students. “Students are not criminals,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

He also appealed to the students to exercise restraint so that the Railway Board can complete the investigation into the matter and make a decision in the interest of the examinees.

Vaishnaw on Wednesday urged job aspirants against destroying public property and assured them that their grievances would be resolved as candidates went on a rampage over alleged irregularities in a recruitment exam.

The candidates are opposing the railway ministry’s decision to hold the exam in two stages.

Sign out