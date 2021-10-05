Condition of Opposition in Punjab is like its situation everywhere: Jai Ram

Taking a dig at Congress, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the condition of the Opposition party in Punjab is like its situation in the entire country and is in complete disarray.

Speaking to the media before leaving for Shimla, Jai Ram said what happened in Punjab will definitely be discussed among the public during the byelections.

Jai Ram was in Dharamshala to attend a meeting of party’s state election committee held on Sunday to discuss the names of probable candidates from one parliamentary and three assembly constituencies going to polls on October 30.

The CM said the panel of names for each constituency has been drawn and sent to party high command and candidates will likely be declared within two-three days.

He expressed confidence of winning all four byelections.

Panels drawn, state BJP chief dashes to Delhi

Meanwhile, the BJP sources said the party has drawn panels for each of the three assembly segment and one parliamentary constituency.

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has left for Delhi to discuss the names with party high command.

Sources said many leaders in the election committee are against fielding a sitting MLA or minister from Mandi parliamentary constituency. Mandi seat is lying vacant since April after the death of incumbent MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

State Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur and education minister Govind Thakur’s names were doing rounds among the contenders from Mandi.

However, some leaders proposed to field a Brahmin candidate.

Pankaj Jamwal, a BJP leader from Jogindernagar, and the younger brother of BJP’s organisational secretary for the seven northeast states Ajay Jamwal, are also in the race besides Milkfed chairman Nihal Chand and Kargil war hero Kushal Thakur. It is learnt that Jai Ram has supported Nihal Chand’s candidature.

From Fatehpur assembly segment, the party has shortlisted names of former MP Kripal Parmar, Baldev Thakur and Rita Thakur. Maximum leaders have backed the candidature of Parmar.

Govind Sharma and Rattan Pal are the two names in the panel from Arki assembly segment while from Jubbal-Kotkhai Chetan Bragta, son of former minister Narinder Bragta, whose death necessitated the byelections, has been shortlisted.