Confidant turns foe? MLC Akshay Pratap booked after complaint by Raja Bhaiyya's wife

others
Published on Feb 21, 2023 12:58 AM IST

The complaint has come as a surprise to many as MLC Singh has been among the trusted associates of Raja Bhaiyya.

MLC Akshay Pratap Singh has been accused of fraud. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ The supporters of Raja Bhaiyya have been thrown off-guard as his wife has got a complaint filed against MLC Akshay Pratap Singh. Bhanwi Kumari, Raja Bhaiyya’s wife, has accused MLC Singh of fraudulently obtaining majority shares in the company Shree Da Properties Private Limited.

The complaint has come as a surprise to many as MLC Singh has been among the trusted associates of Raja Bhaiyya. In fact, Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiyya had helped Akshay Pratap Singh become a MP from the Samajwadi Party back in the day. The copy of FIR lodged in Delhi has gone viral on social media.

