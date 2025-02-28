Confluence of faith, economy captured world’s attention: Yogi

Describing the “powerful confluence” of faith and economic progress at the Mahakumbh as remarkable, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said it captured the world’s attention. UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking at the media interaction program. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

“The event generated lakhs of jobs, and Uttar Pradesh’s economy is now poised to reach new heights,” Adityanath said.

He also said whoever came to Prayagraj was left overwhelmed.

Addressing journalists at the Mahakumbh Media Centre, the chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh 2025, calling it “a truly global event”.

He also expressed gratitude to the media for its coverage of the event.

“The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj truly became a global event, and the credit goes to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His vision has helped us successfully execute this grand event, and you (the media) have played a crucial role in conveying its significance to the country and the world. I thank you for that,” Adityanath said.

He also said for all the construction works for the Mahakumbh, the double engine government (BJP governments at the Centre and state) spent about ₹7,300 crore, which included more than 200 roads, 14 flyovers and nine underpasses.

For the first time, 12 corridors were constructed, he said. These included the Akshayvat Corridor, Maa Saraswati Koop Corridor, Patalpuri Corridor, Bade Hanumanji Corridor, Maharishi Bhardwaj Corridor, Nagvasuki Corridor and Shringverpur Corridor.

Prayagraj developed into a smart city during the 45-day mega event which began with the Paush Purnima Snan on January 13 and concluded with the Mahashivratri Snan on February 26.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual tourism potential, he said last year, 65 crore (650 million) devotees and tourists visited various pilgrimage sites in the state, including Ayodhya Dham, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham and Gorakhpur.

In Prayagraj alone, 66.30 crore tourists and devotees arrived in 45 days of the Mahakumbh, which is a new record, he said.

The Mahakumbh made available five spiritual tourism circuits within the state -- Prayagraj to Mirzapur and Kashi, from Prayagraj to Ayodhya and Gorakhpur, Prayagraj to Lalpur, Rajapur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj to Lucknow and Naimisharanya and Prayagraj to Mathura-Vrindavan via Bundelkhand Expressway and Agra.

He further said representation of 100 countries was witnessed in Prayagraj, including ambassadors and high commissioners of 74 countries, ministers or heads of state of 12 countries.

Medals, citations given

to police personnel

The chief minister gave a Mahakumbh medal and citation to all 75,000 police and other security team personnel for their dedicated duty during the 45-day period besides ₹10,000 incentive to all non-gazetted police personnel.

Netra Kumbh service lauded

The chief minister visited the Netra Kumbh and praised the service it provided to devotees. He inspected the OPD and interacted with doctors and members of the organising committee. The CM was apprised that 2.37 lakh patients had been examined at Netra Kumbh besides 1.63 lakh glasses had been distributed.

Prayers offered at Bade Hanuman temple

The chief minister offered prayers and performed aarti at Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj to express gratitude for the success of the Mahakumbh. The puja conducted by Adityanath at the temple was assisted by Mahant (head priest) of the temple and Baghambari Peethadheeshwar Mahant Balbeer Giri.