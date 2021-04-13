Cong supporters violate distancing norms at Mullanpur-Dakha event

Even though chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh has banned political gatherings in the state in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Congress supporters, including his own political advisor Captain Sandeep Sandhu, gathered for the stone-laying ceremony of the bus stand project at Mullanpur-Dakha on Monday. Many guests at the event were seen openly flouting the distancing and mask norms as police and administration officials remained mute spectators.

Sandhu claimed that no invites had been sent out and that the residents had turned up on their own. This even as the party’s supporters had installed huge hoardings across the town, to announce the event.

“We had planned for a gathering of only around 100 people so that distancing can be maintained. Residents themselves thronged to the site,” said Sandhu.

Cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra, who laid the foundation stone of the bus terminal project, echoed Sandhu’s views. “People thronged the site themselves. We could not stop them. However, we ensured that Covid-19 guidelines are followed.”

Interestingly, no police action has been taken against the violators. Mullanpur-Dakha station house officer Prem Singh said, “Police inspected the spot. Social distancing norms were being followed. Residents from Mullanpur town and nearby villages had gathered at the spot uninvited as is the case at most political events. Police have received no complaint in this case.”