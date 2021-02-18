Cong tally in Moga rises to 29 as 9 Independents join party
Chandigarh
In a boost for the Congress, nine Independents, who were elected to the Moga municipal corporation, joined the party on Thursday.
The Congress was the single largest party in the Moga municipal corporation winning 20 of the 50 wards, but fell short of the majority mark. The newly elected Independent councilors, who joined the party in the presence of Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, will give it a comfortable majority.
They include Jaspreet Singh Vicky, Gurpreet Singh Sachdeva, Praveen Makkar, Buta Singh, Sukhwinder Kaur, Reema Sood, Tirath Ram, Payal, and Surinder Singh, according to a party statement.
The fight for the Moga municipal corporation was a close one with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) finishing second with 15 wards, while the AAP and the BJP won four and one wards, respectively.
The Congress had swept seven of the eight municipal corporations that went to polls on February 14 with a clear majority.
Besides nine Independents from Moga, three other newly elected Independent councilors – Surinder Minhas and Tarsem Makkar from Sujanpur municipal council in Pathankot and Baljit Singh Tinku from Pathankot MC – also joined the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong tally in Moga rises to 29 as 9 Independents join party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP slips in bastions in Doaba; Congress wins both corporations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s World No. 1 U-14 UTR ranker eyes junior grand slams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT forms committee to probe firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala councillor booked for murder, husband held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic polls in Punjab: Congress wins hands down in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clean sweep for Congress in all six municipal councils of Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhiwandi building collapse victims’ kin to get ₹3 lakh compensation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Sugarcane hub western Maharashtra remains largely silent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir: In north Maharashtra, farmers divided over pvt traders, contract farming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws stir: At Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, farmers wary of private traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Architects, urban design students to help Pune civic body to beautify roads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth suffers burn injuries in minor explosion due to high tension wires
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State sanctions ₹33.50 crore to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Manali, Shimla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police say activists were preparing a second toolkit but could not execute it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox