Congress accuses Jai Ram govt of wasteful expenditure for electoral gains

Ahead of the high-stakes byelections to three assemblies and one parliamentary seat in Himachal, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress are trading barbs.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Saturday alleged that despite the poor fiscal health, the state government was making unnecessary appointments and giving cabinet status to its legislators by elevating them to the post of chief whip and deputy chief whip in the assembly. “With byelections and assembly elections round the corner, the BJP is making appointments just for electoral gains,” he said.

“These appointments will only add a burden on the state treasury, while the government is still taking loans to run its expenses. The government is going on an overdrive. It is rampantly announcing new offices and projects without budgetary provisions,” he said.

He further claimed that the state government was turning a blind eye to norms’ violations by tourists, which may ultimately lead to the third wave of the pandemic.

Rathore also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He claimed the Congress will win the Mandi parliamentary elections as well as Fatehpur, Jubbal Kotkhai and Arki byelections.

In Arki, he said that the family members of Virbhadra Singh will be consulted before the party decides on the candidate.