Congress’ Gorakhpur unit president dies in road accident, tributes pour in

The president of Gorakhpur City Congress Committee, Ashutosh Tiwari, aged 46, died in a road accident near a toll plaza while returning from Varanasi after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Mandir. For representation only (HT File)

The accident occurred at 12:30 am on Monday night when a speeding truck hit his car from the side. Ashutosh Tiwari died on the spot in a road accident near Ghazipur toll. His wife and two daughters sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The news, however, sent shock waves among Congress workers on Tuesday morning. A delegation of party leaders, led by district vice president Tauqeer Alam Khan and others, rushed to Varanasi to provide all possible help to the injured family members.

Khan stated that Ashutosh Tiwari was the head clerk at Narendra Dev Inter College and was dedicated to the Congress party. Party workers, led by district unit president Nirmala Paswan, paid tributes to Tiwari at the party office and visited his residence to console the family.

Ajay Rai expresses condolences

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president and former minister Ajay Rai expressed deep condolences on the death of Ashutosh Tiwari.

Rai prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear this unbearable grief.

Rai also wished for the speedy recovery of Tiwari’s injured wife and daughter.

Upon receiving news of the accident, Rai visited the post-mortem house of the district hospital of Ghazipur and paid tribute by offering the party flag and flowers on the mortal remains.

HTC