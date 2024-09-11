Congress nominees, independents file papers in Gurugram, Badshahpur

Gurugram: With just a day left for the nomination process to close for the Haryana assembly elections, several key candidates in Gurugram, Badshahpur and other constituencies in south Haryana filed their nominations on Wednesday. In Gurugram, Mohit Grover of the Congress filed his nomination papers in the presence of senior Congress leader and MP Deepinder Hooda, while independent candidate Kumudini Daultabad held a car rally before filing her nomination in Badshahpur. BJP rebel Naveen Goyal also held a large public gathering at the Jail Complex Ground, before filing his nomination papers at the mini-secretariat for the Gurugram constituency. Mohit Grover of the Congress, who filed his nomination for the Gurugram constituency later addressed a large rally in Jacobpura and appealed for support from the people and promised to transform the city. (HT PHOTO)

Mohit Grover of the Congress, who filed his nomination for the Gurugram constituency later addressed a large rally in Jacobpura and appealed for support from the people and promised to transform the city. “If the people of Gurugram support me, I will change the picture and situation of Gurugram in the next 5 years. My priorities will be development and public welfare, and I will work tirelessly to improve the lives of every citizen,” Grover said.

He said that in the last ten years, the condition of both old and New Gurugram had deteriorated and a change in government was the need of the hour. “The Congress government will bring development and growth in Gurugram,” he said.

Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda, who also addressed the large gathering said that winds of change are blowing in the air, and Congress will return to power in Haryana on October 8. “The BJP government has turned this state into a ‘portal pradesh’ with nothing happening on the ground. Once Congress comes to power it will ensure 300 units of free power to consumers, ₹6,000 monthly pension to senior citizens, gas cylinders at ₹500 and several other pro-poor schemes that have been stopped by the present government,” he said.

Hooda asked the people of Gurugram to vote for Congress candidate Mohit Grover and Vardhan Yadav in Badshahpur to ensure that the party forms a strong government in the state.

Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad files papers from Badshahpur

Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad, wife of late Badshahpur MLA, Rakesh Daultabad, who is contesting as an independent candidate, on Wednesday held a large roadshow in Badshahpur before filing her nomination papers.

The roadshow started at 10 am and passed through key locations in the constituency, including Farrukhnagar, Dhankot, and Badshahpur, before culminating at Vatika Chowk.

Addressing the rally, Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad said that she and her late husband, Rakesh Daultabad, shared a deep connection with the people of Badshahpur. “This is not just a roadshow, it is a reflection of the 27 years of service and hard work put in by Rakesh Daultabad, and the commitment of our team to the progress of this region. We have been on the ground, working for real development, and that is why I am here, standing with the people today,” she said.

Kumudini also said that several works which were started during the tenure of Rakesh Daultabad such as metro project, preventing waterlogging in thousands of acres along Najafgarh drain, and other work will be completed by her. “These works are top priority and will be completed. I appeal to you to support me as you supported my husband in 2019,” she said.

Naveen Goyal files nomination from Gurugram

Naveen Goyal, who was a strong contender for the BJP ticket filed his nomination on Wednesday, asserting that people of the city had supported and asked him to fight the election. Kicking off his campaign with a large rally at the Jail Complex Ground, Goyal marched with his supporters to the mini-secretariat for filing his nomination. He organised a grand foot march through Gurugram’s markets before officially filing his nomination.

Addressing a large public gathering, Goyal said, “My politics is not for personal power but to make the Gurugram Assembly the number one in the country. It is my dream to make Gurugram a leader in education and employment. We will work to ensure that, like Indore this city is known for cleanliness.”

Several former BJP councillors and leaders took the stage to express their support for Goyal, along with representatives from the Punjabi community and 36 fraternities.

Filing his nomination as an independent candidate, Goyal remarked, “Even though I do not have the symbol of a political party, if the people of Gurugram vote for me in large numbers, it won’t matter which party forms the government.”