Congress seeks extension of paddy procurement drive in Chhattisgarh till March 1

The Congress in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday demanding extension of the paddy procurement drive in the state till March 1, saying that more than five lakh farmers are yet to sell their paddy and that it will be impossible for them to sell it in the next six days. Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij. (File)

The procurement drive, started on November 1 last year, is scheduled to end on January 31.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij in a statement said that more than five lakh farmers are yet to sell their paddy.

“The date should be extended. The farmers are unable to sell their paddy and the government should help them,” Baij said.

“Before the newly elected BJP government in December last year ordered to procure 21 quintals paddy per acre, a large number of farmers had already sold 20 quintals paddy per acre as fixed by the previous Congress government and they are yet to sell the additional one quintal paddy per acre,” Baij said.

He said that the Congress government had set a target of purchasing 135 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the kharif marketing season 2023-24.

“Now after the BJP decided to purchase 21 quintals per acre, the procurement target will also increase and at least 150 lakh metric tonnes should be procured from farmers,” said Baij

Farmers are yet to get ₹3,100 per quintal of paddy as promised by the BJP and the procurement is being done at the minimum support price (which is ₹2,183 per quintal for common grade paddy and ₹2,203 for grade A paddy), Baij said.

“..In the supplementary budget tabled by the state BJP government in the winter session of the assembly last month, no financial provision was made for paddy procurement, Baij said while demanding that ₹3,100 per quintal be provided to farmers on a priority basis.

Leelaram Chandrakar, a Savani village-based farmer in Patan area of Durg district, said most of the farmers in their area have sold paddy 20 quintals per acre and are waiting for fresh directive so that they can sell additional one quintal per acre.

“The BJP has also promised to give ₹3,100 per quintal in one time but so far only MSP has been paid. Farmers are in dilemma when the difference amount will be paid as no announcement has been made so far in this regard,” he said.

Chandrakar cultivates paddy on 18 acre of land.

Meanwhile, responding the Baij’s statement in Bemetara district, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “ The aim to procure 130 lakh metric tonnes will be achieved by January 31. After that, if farmers are not able to sell their paddy and if they make a demand, the government will surely think about it.”