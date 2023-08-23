ED raids are BJP reaction to pre-poll survey predictions for Chhattisgarh: Cong

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ongoing Enforcement Directorate raids in Chhattisgarh, saying it was a result of pre-poll surveys which it said, had predicted a “massive rout” for the BJP. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel tauted the BJP and PM Modi, saying it was their gift for him on his birthday (PTI File Photo)

Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP. Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats.”

He added, “We have the power of the people behind us.”

Early on Wednesday, ED teams carried out searches at over three dozen places in opposition-ruled Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in connection with its money laundering probe related to the liquor scam,

Among those who found ED officials at their doors were Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s political advisor Vinod Verma. In Jharkhand, at least 34 places were being raided including the premises of Rohit Oroan, son of Jharkhand finance minister Rameshwar Oroan.

Soon after the raids started, chief minister Baghel shared a post on X to take a dig at the BJP. “Thanks Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and home minister (Amit Shah) for the precious gift you have given me by raiding my political advisor on my birthday,” he said.

According to ED, ₹776 crores commission out of total ₹2,161 crores collected in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam by Anwar Dhebar, prime accused and brother of Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar, went to the “political executives”.

The financial crimes probe agency has so far charge sheeted Anwar Dhebar, Arunpati Tripathi, former managing director of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL), liquor businessman Trilok Singh Dhillon, hotelier Nitesh Purohit and an aide of Anwar Dhebar, Arvind Singh in the case.

