Congress throws weight behind young nominee from Badshahpur

Gurugram: In a significant political shift for South Haryana, the Congress party is throwing its weight behind Vardhan Yadav, the party candidate from Badshahpur, as it aims to reclaim influence in a constituency long dominated by the BJP. In a public meeting in Daulatabad, Congress leader Deepender Hooda, on Saturday praised Yadav’s dedication and accomplishments. Senior Congress leader Deepender Hooda along with Vardhan Yadav at an election rally in Gurugram on Saturday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

Badshahpur, the largest constituency in Haryana, presents a formidable challenge for Yadav, given that he is pitted against the BJP’s nominee, former home minister and PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh.

Deepender Hooda, in his turn, has played a pivotal role in securing Yadav’s nomination. “Every vote for Vardhan strengthens our hands,” Hooda said, instilling confidence not just in Yadav but also in the wider Congress party.

Historically, Congress has struggled in this constituency, failing to secure even 25,000 votes in the last two assembly elections. However, should Vardhan Yadav succeed in this challenging environment, it would elevate his stature within the party and provide Congress with a new leader capable of influencing the political landscape in the Ahirwal region.

The fortunes of the Congress party have seen a decline over the past few years as far as the political landscape in South Haryana is concerned. The situation has been aggravated by the exit of senior leaders like Rao Inderjit Singh and ongoing tensions with Captain Ajay Yadav. Amid this, Vardhan Yadav has emerged as a beacon of hope, positioning himself as a capable leader for the Ahirwal region.

Vardhan Yadav’s political journey is marked by significant milestones, especially his initiatives targeting youth in the region. His ability to connect with various social groups has made him a formidable candidate, increasing his popularity and influence. If he emerges victorious in this tough electoral battle, the possibility of him becoming the deputy chief minister also increases. Hooda has indicated that the future Congress government will prioritise representation from the OBC community, suggesting that Yadav could assume a critical role.

The Congress party is united in its support for Vardhan Yadav, with prominent leaders like Bhupinder Hooda, Chaudhary Uday Bhan, Raj Babbar and his daughter Juhi Babbar and BV Srinivasan rallying behind him. Their collective presence signifies a robust commitment to elevating Yadav’s political stature, enhancing his chances against seasoned competitors like Rao Narbir Singh, whose established political network poses a challenge.

Yadav’s victory will not only propel his career forward but also serve as a critical impetus for the development of the Ahirwal region. If he secures a win, he is likely to gain greater support in addressing the challenges faced by the region.

“The road to victory is fraught with challenges. Vardhan Yadav is up against an experienced and formidable opponent in Rao Narbir Singh. The latter’s extensive political career and established network add complexity to Yadav’s campaign. Nevertheless, Yadav’s youthful perspective and innovative strategies could make him a competitive force in this election,” said Hooda.

Deepender Hooda’s vocal support for Vardhan Yadav clearly indicates that the Congress party is positioning itself to cultivate new leadership in the Ahirwal region. A victory for Yadav will not only benefit his personal career but also signify a resurgence for Congress in a region it once struggled to influence.

Meanwhile, as the election campaign reaches its crescendo, the Congress is pulling out all the stops to solidify its presence in Gurugram. The party is engaging in grassroot efforts aimed at ensuring voters support their candidates, Mohit Grover and Vardhan Yadav. This time, the Congress campaign has also seen actors canvassing for their candidates.

On Saturday, senior party leader and former MP Raj Babbar kicked off a campaign for Congress candidates Mohit Grover in Gurgaon and Vardhan Yadav in Badshahpur. Babbar’s involvement is expected to significantly impact voter engagement, as he plans to conduct public rallies, participate in roadshows, and embark on door-to-door outreach initiatives aimed at swaying undecided voters. “We need to connect with the people and listen to their concerns. This is a critical time for our party, and every interaction counts,” Babbar said.

Babbar’s daughter, Juhi Babbar, is also actively supporting Vardhan Yadav in Badshahpur. Actor Mukesh Rishi has also joined the Congress campaign. Rishi’s presence is expected to attract additional supporters for Grover’s campaign. His contributions underscore the Congress party’s strategy of leveraging familiar faces to create a more relatable and engaging atmosphere during the campaign.

The Congress campaign in Gurugram is strategically leveraging celebrity influence alongside seasoned political leadership to craft a compelling narrative against the BJP. With focus on local issues and the promise of improved governance, the party is striving to make significant inroads into the electorate’s consciousness.