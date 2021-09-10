Congress to contest Uttar Pradesh polls alone, construct cow shelters if voted to power: UPCC chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu said his party won’t enter into any pre-poll alliance in the 2022 assembly elections and if it came to power, it would construct cow shelters in every village.

“Congress would contest UP assembly polls alone and if it came to power, the party would ensure Rs. 450 per quintal cane price, Rs. 2400 per quintal wheat and paddy crop besides constructing cow shelters in every village,” he said.

The UPCC chief made the remarks while addressing kisan panchayat in Gola town of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday.

He said Congress was firmly supporting the agitating farmers on the issue of new farm laws, which, he said, were detrimental to the interests of the farmers. He also said the opposition parties were silent for the fear of ED and CBI, while the Congress was struggling for the cause of farmers.

Making a scathing attack on the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government in UP as well as union government he said, during 2017 polls the BJP came to power with the promise of doubling farmers’ income, employment to all and payment of cane dues within 14 days.

“However, now that BJP is in power, it has failed to honour its promises and that was the reason farmers were reeling under inflation and inadequate crop prices,” he said.

The UPCC president said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi were leading the party campaign, opposing the new farm laws.

Earlier, the UPCC chief was given a warm welcome in Gola and Lakhimpur. Party district chief Prahlad Patel, former Kheri MP Zafar Ali Naqvi, Yatish Shukla, Jaswant Singh, Nisar Ahmad were prominent among those others who addressed the programme.

--Deokant Pandey