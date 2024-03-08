Conman cheats Gurugram man of 5000, later seeks apology

Gurugram: A conman cheated a city resident of ₹5000 on the pretext of giving him information about his stolen motorcycle but after getting the money, the suspect sent a message on the victim’s WhatsApp that he had actually paid money to a fraudster and told him to remain alert in future as cybercrimes were on the rise, police said on Friday. A conman cheated a Gurugram resident of ₹ 5000 on the pretext of giving him information about his stolen motorcycle. (REUTERS)

Investigators said that the suspect also said he was ashamed and apologised to the victim for cheating him while revealing that he was a conman.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim, Mushtaque Malik, 38, lives in South City-I of Sector-41. His motorcycle, a TVS Apache, was stolen by two suspects from the front of his rented house at about 2.52 am on Monday.

They said that Malik got an FIR registered under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-40 police station on the same day.

On Tuesday evening, Malik received a message from an unknown number on his WhatsApp telling him that the person knew about his stolen motorcycle.

Malik said that the suspect asked for money to share the location. “I was happy. Losing the motorcycle was a financial loss for me,” the victim said, who runs a scrap business and operates an auto rickshaw too.

“He asked for ₹5000 but I initially paid ₹2000. Later, he told me that the motorcycle was parked a few hundred metres away from the spot where it had been stolen. I soon reached the location,” he said.

Malik said that the suspect asked him to pay overall ₹5000 before sharing the location. “I was reluctant but in desperation, I paid. Soon after getting the money, he asked me to wait for a minute,” he said.

The victim said that he again sent a message to the suspect when he didn’t receive any response for 3-4 minutes.

“It was at this time that the suspect finally said that I had paid a fraudster, and he didn’t have my motorcycle. He said sorry and even told me to stay alert in future as such crimes were on the rise,” the victim said.

Malik again approached the police and got another FIR registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC at Sector-40 police station on Thursday.

Inspector Naveen Parashar, Sector-40 crime branch in charge, said they arrested Rak Kumar and Saddam Hussain from Delhi on Thursday for duping Malik. “Kumar hails from Nihar Vihar, Nangloi and Mohammad Daruluddin from Poonch, Jammu,” he said.

“They were using a government portal for law enforcement agencies to get details of stolen vehicles to get Malik’s contact number. The duo had cheated more than 30 people till now. There were 10 criminal cases against them in Delhi,” he said.