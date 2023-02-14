Construction of Ganga e-way to be completed before Prayagraj Mahakumbh: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the construction work of the Ganga Expressway would be completed by December 2024, well ahead of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in 2025. The under-construction 594-km-long road aims to connect Allahabad (in East U.P) with Meerut (in West U.P).

On the day, the CM also reviewed the progress of the ongoing development projects launched by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). During the review meeting at his official residence, he said that the construction of the expressways and other public facilities should be made the top priority. He also directed concerned officials to ensure that the construction work of expressways is completed within schedule without compromising on quality.

“All district magistrates should regularly review the progress of the construction of the expressways. There should not be any hindrance in the construction work. The DMs should keep the UPEIDA as well as the CM Office in the loop about the construction work,” said the CM.

Underlining the importance of upgrading infrastructure, CM Yogi said, “The state is developing industrial clusters along the expressways. A better investment climate has been developed in the state. The success of the U.P. Global Investors’ Summit is before us. Besides, a sufficient land bank is available in the state to cater to the investment proposals/MoUs worth ₹33.5 lakh crore. In this backdrop, the expressways should be patrolled regularly and the arrangement of ambulance services and cranes should also be ensured.”

The CM also pointed out how the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways are contributing to the development of the eastern U.P. He said, “The development of eastern U.P. has gained unprecedented speed with the Purvanchal Expressway. Public facilities should be developed along the expressway and an Advance Traffic Management System (ATMS) should also be started.”

He further said, “The work to connect Purvanchal Expressway with Buxar is also in progress. The Bihar government is extending its full cooperation. If the Purvanchal Expressway is connected to Buxar, the distance from Delhi to Patna can be covered within seven hours. Similarly, the work regarding the Bundelkhand Link Expressway should be completed at the earliest. Once the Bundelkhand Expressway reaches Chitrakoot, the region will become a hub of commercial and tourist activities.”