Cops attacked in Purnia, 3 held

Three women constables were injured when a joint team of Kishanganj and Purnia police was attacked during a raid to rescue a minor girl from a lawyer’s house at Madhopara locality in Purnia, officials said on Sunday. Three of five accused persons were arrested for the attack.

The girl, however, could not be recovered.

The injured women constables of Kishanganj police are undergoing treatment at Purnia district hospital, SHO of additional Khazanchi Hat police station (Purnia town areas) Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

Officials said the police team comprising women constables were made hostage and thrashed allegedly by the henchmen of the lawyer.

Police also lodged an FIR against five persons, including the lawyer, under various sections of IPC on the basis of a written complaint of SHO women police station Kishanganj Pushp Lata, Singh said, adding that two of the accused were absconding.

“We have arrested three persons, including lawyer Saidul alias Badruddin, a woman and one other person,” said the SHO.

On Saturday evening, the Kishanganj SHO led a police team to recover an eight-year-old daughter of a woman hailing from Kishanganj. The woman had lodged a complaint with Kishanganj women police station a few days ago, alleging that the lawyer, who is her brother-in-law, had abducted her daughter and kept her in his Purnia-based house.