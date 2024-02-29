 Cops identify Atiq’s property worth ₹8 crore in Prayagraj - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Cops identify Atiq’s property worth 8 crore in Prayagraj

Cops identify Atiq’s property worth 8 crore in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 29, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Prayagraj police identify another illegal property of slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed worth ₹8 crore, earned through threats. Attached under Gangster Act.

Under Operation Octopus, the Prayagraj police have now identified another property of slain mafia -politician Atiq Ahmed. The property in Kareli area is worth around 8 crore and has been earned through illegal means. The property will soon be attached under the Gangster Act, police officials said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

Police investigation revealed that Atiq had threatened a builder and forced him to transfer the property in his name many years back. The police have prepared a report to attach the property which is at a prime location and is estimated to be worth around 8 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police officials received a tip off that some persons were doing real estate business on Atiq’s property. Further inquiry revealed that the real estate business was in the name of a cooperative society whose secretary was one Mansoor Alam.

During questioning, the builder Mansoor Alam informed police that Atiq Ahmed had threatened him when he started real estate business through a cooperative society. Atiq called him on the phone and issued death threat and demanded a share in the profits or else stop the business. Out of fear, Mansoor Alam registered 500 square yards of land at prime location at Sola Market area in Atiq’s name.

DCP city Deepak Bhukar said the property registered in Atiq’s name will soon be attached under Gangster Act.

Under Operation Octopus, Prayagraj police are identifying persons who are selling or purchasing properties registered in the name of Atiq, his kin or close aides. Action will also be taken against such persons. Earlier, police had attached benami properties of Atiq worth several crores in Prayagraj and other places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On