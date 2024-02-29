Cops identify Atiq’s property worth 8 crore in Prayagraj

Under Operation Octopus, the Prayagraj police have now identified another property of slain mafia -politician Atiq Ahmed. The property in Kareli area is worth around ₹8 crore and has been earned through illegal means. The property will soon be attached under the Gangster Act, police officials said. (Pic for representation)

Police investigation revealed that Atiq had threatened a builder and forced him to transfer the property in his name many years back. The police have prepared a report to attach the property which is at a prime location and is estimated to be worth around ₹8 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police officials received a tip off that some persons were doing real estate business on Atiq’s property. Further inquiry revealed that the real estate business was in the name of a cooperative society whose secretary was one Mansoor Alam.

During questioning, the builder Mansoor Alam informed police that Atiq Ahmed had threatened him when he started real estate business through a cooperative society. Atiq called him on the phone and issued death threat and demanded a share in the profits or else stop the business. Out of fear, Mansoor Alam registered 500 square yards of land at prime location at Sola Market area in Atiq’s name.

DCP city Deepak Bhukar said the property registered in Atiq’s name will soon be attached under Gangster Act.

Under Operation Octopus, Prayagraj police are identifying persons who are selling or purchasing properties registered in the name of Atiq, his kin or close aides. Action will also be taken against such persons. Earlier, police had attached benami properties of Atiq worth several crores in Prayagraj and other places.