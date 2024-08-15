Cops: Prime suspect in road rage case nabbed in Hisar

Gurugram: The prime suspect in the road rage incident involving a Delhi family on Gurugram’s MG Road on the night of August 3 was arrested from Hisar on Wednesday morning, police said on Thursday. Investigators said that Nirmal and Mukesh were arrested from Palam Vihar on August 8, but Neeraj had been absconding since then. They said he was forwarded to judicial custody after he was produced before a court on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

They identified the arrested suspect as Neeraj Kumar, 25, who is originally from Mahalsara village of Hisar. They said that it was Kumar whose cab had brushed against the Maruti Baleno of Mrityunjay Singh, the regional head of northern India for Hamilton Housewares, when he was negotiating a U-turn below the MG Road metro station to find a pharmacy to buy medicines for his younger daughter.

Singh, 53, had celebrated his wife Manju Devi’s birthday at a restaurant in Connaught Place, Delhi that night with his two daughters and the family was going to a close relative’s house in Sohna when the incident took place at about 9.15pm.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram Police, said Kumar had fled from the spot after commuters started surrounding him and pointing out that he could not demand compensation since it was Singh’s car which had been damaged.

“Kumar reached Iffco Chowk and called his two associates Nirmal and Mukesh Kumar, both cab drivers from Hisar and narrated the incident to them. The duo looked for the Baleno and followed the family. They rammed into Singh’s car multiple times in front of a liquor shop on MG Road where the family had stopped for safety after they realized that the suspects were following them,” he said.

