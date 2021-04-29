Cops solve woman’s murder in 24 hours: Boyfriend arrested

PUNE The Vimantal police station, on Thursday, arrested a man for the murder of his girlfriend. The case was solved within 24 hours after the murder took place by the Pune police.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Mahadev Rathod (31), of Sai Park labour camp, near Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Lohegaon.

Police said corpse of a young woman was found in a field opposite Kuber Park on Ajeenkya DY Patil University-Lohegaon road on Tuesday morning. After getting the necessary information, senior police officers, including DCP (Zone 4) Pankaj Deshmukh, ACP (Yerwada division) Kishor Jadhav, senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar, police inspector (Crime) Mangesh Jagtap and detection branch officer Sachin Jadhav, began the investigation.

The cops later identified the woman and learnt that she had been missing after going out with Rathod around 10 pm on April 26. Rathod on detention confessed to having murdered her because she used to talk to other men. They had quarrelled over the issue earlier, investigators said.

Police said that Rathod took her to the field on a bike and strangled her. Later he smashed her face with a stone.