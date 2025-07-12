Corruption case: Bail application of MLA Raman Arora rejected

Jalandhar : The Jalandhar additional district and sessions court on Friday rejected the bail application of AAP legislator from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora, who was arrested in an alleged corruption and extortion racket being run under his patronage. The Jalandhar additional district and sessions court on Friday rejected the bail application of AAP legislator from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora, who was arrested in an alleged corruption and extortion racket being run under his patronage.

The court also disposed of the anticipatory bail application filed by Arora’s close relative Raju Madaan and regular bail sought by Harpreet Kaur, a building inspector at the Jalandhar municipal corporation.

Arora’s lawyer Darshan Singh Dayal said all the three applications were rejected by the court and they will now move Punjab and Haryana high court for regular bail to Arora and others.

Arora is presently in judicial custody in Nabha jail. The MLA was arrested on May 23 following a month-long investigation. According to the vigilance bureau, Arora and Jalandhar municipal corporation’s assistant town planner Sukhdev Vashisht used to identify ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction projects, served them violation notices, and then asked for a bribe to settle the matter. In several cases, the builders were directed to meet the MLA to resolve issues raised in the notices, it is alleged.

The MLA’s son, Rajan Arora, daughter’s father-in-law Raju Madaan, and a close associate Mahesh Mukheja have also been named as co-accused in the FIR.

Four persons, including MLA Arora, Vashisht, building inspector Harpreet Kaur and Arora’s close friend Mahesh Makhija have already been arrested in the case. The court had rejected an anticipatory bail to Arora’s son Rajan, who is yet to be arrested.

During a seven-hour raid on Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized ₹6 lakh cash, 1.2 kg of gold ornaments and multiple incriminating documents.

The VB also allegedly recovered 75-80 notices issued as part of this extortion racket. Police officials posted in Arora’s constituency since April 2022 have also been questioned.

The VB probe unearthed that despite 70% of building maps in the area having been approved by the MC, Vashisht refused to clear files unless bribes were paid. The complainants accused Vashisht of issuing threats, including sealing buildings, if the bribe was not paid, it is alleged.

Arora is the third AAP MLA facing VB action for corruption in three years.