Couple in U.P. sells infant son for money
A Sikh couple from Dulhapur village, under the Mohammadi Kotwali area, sold their two-month-old son to another couple because they needed the money.
Other members of the Sikh community complained to the Mohammadi Kotwali police, which acted swiftly and recovered the baby from Shahabad town in Hardoi district on Sunday night.
Mohammadi Kotwali in-charge Ambar Singh said “the baby has been recovered from the couple who had bought it and will be handed over into the custody of an eligible institution or family as per procedure.”
Singh added “On the complaint of Kulwant Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Baljinder Singh, Rajpal Singh, Amardeep Singh and Jaswant Singh, a case under section 370 (trafficking of person) of IPC and section 81 (prohibition of sale or acquisition of children for any reason) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, was lodged against six persons: the two sets of couples, an ‘Ashabahu’ and her accomplice, who facilitated the sale of the baby.”
Singh further said “While the two couples have been taken into custody, efforts are on to nab the others,” adding, “investigations were on in the case.”
Though it is yet to be investigated why the couple sold their child, police sources said the couple – both of whom remarried after the death of their previous spouses –already had five children from their first marriages, and after the birth of the baby two months back, they decided to sell the baby on June 16 for monetary gains.
DEO KANT PANDEY
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
