Court orders SHO to remove sacked teachers’ protest from Moga school

Moga The court of additional civil judge Daljeet Kaur has directed Ajitwal station house officer (SHO) to remove a protest of sacked teachers and others from the premises of Shri Guru Hargobind High School, Gurusar Muddo Ke.

Four sacked teachers, along with 10 other teachers, and two bus drivers, have been protesting while using loudspeakers on the school premises since February 24 seeking their reinstatement. They were sacked in September last year after the school administration allegedly found them indulging in ‘anti-school’ activities. The protest has started at the school gate, but they entered school premises 17 days ago.

The court said, “The matter involved in the present case is with regard to the future of thousands of students. The examination of these students is yet to be conducted and a peaceful atmosphere is very much essential for the above purpose,”

On March 3, the court had directed protesters to take their protest to over 100 metre away from the premises of school. The protesters, however, did not comply with the order.

Anish Kant Sharma, advocate for plaintiff, informed the court that neither the protesters are moving from school nor SHO of Ajitwal is ready to move anything to remove the protest. “The SHO is claiming that there is no direction to him to remove the protest, so police cannot do anything,” Sharma informed the court, adding that the future of over 1,000 students is at stake, but the administration was not doing anything.

Sharma added, “The protest is totally illegal. The school administration is compelled to hold examinations at Gurudwara Sahib in the village, but there are also other ceremonies like ‘Anand Karaj’ and Bhog. On these dates, examination of students cannot be arranged,” he informed the court. Due to the protest, the school administration was forced to cancel the ongoing pre-board examinations and classes. Board exams are to start at the school from Tuesday.

After the court order, Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans also ordered the SHO to implement the court order. Later, heavy police force, especially women cops have been deployed at school by district cops. The protest, however, was still on inside the school till the filing of this report. Nihal Singh Wala DSP Parsan Singh said, “We will remove the protest from the school soon.”