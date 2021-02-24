Covid care centres reactivated in all wards in Mumbai
Following the recent spike in the number of recorded Covid-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided that Tuesday onwards, one Covid care centre-1 (CCC-1) will be kept open in each ward to isolate patients with mild symptoms.
As of February 21, Mumbai had 7,276 active cases of Covid-19, of which 4,851 were asymptomatic and 2,149 were symptomatic. “Though active cases have increased in the city, almost 80% of the symptomatic patients are mildly or moderately infected who can take treatment at home only. But if anyone wants to remain isolated from family members, we would keep them in CCC-1. So, for a time being, we are keeping 24 CCC-1s open,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.
BMC has 336 CCC-1 facilities which have a total bed capacity of 46,712. On February 21, 400 of these were occupied by mildly symptomatic patients.
“I am getting quite a few patients but as most of them are mildly symptomatic, I am suggesting they get treatment at home,” said epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto.
According to BMC, of the 11,205 beds in hospitals dedicated to Covid treatment, only 3,329 beds were occupied on February 21. “We have been instructed to test all symptomatic patients coming to our OPD [outpatient department] or emergency ward. But so far, we haven’t seen any sudden severity of cases,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician, Bombay Hospital.
City doctors said no one should delay treatment as that could aggravate the infection. “Patients should be vigilant and report symptoms such as cough, chest congestion, cold and breathlessness on an immediate basis. This will help the expert to determine the underlying cause and suggest appropriate treatment. Ignoring symptoms can land patients in trouble. Also, do not self-medicate. Only take medication prescribed by the doctor,” said Dr Rajratan Sadawarte, chest physician at Kohinoor Hospital.
“There are no shortages of essential medicines like Remdesivir and oxygen in the state. As we have already dealt with the peak of the pandemic, we have learnt tactics which will be useful now,” said DR Gahane, joint commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Maharashtra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena minister named in suicide case puts up show of strength, irks Maharashtra govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana edu dept officials don’t practise what they preach, flout mask norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid care centres reactivated in all wards in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 10, 12 exams to be held offline: Maharashtra board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra power firm suspends clerk after teacher gets ₹80-crore power bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decks cleared for shifting dairy units out of Ludhiana city limits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Driver dead as 2 trucks catch fire after collision in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work out two shifts for Mantralaya staffers: Maharashtra CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 81 cases, Ludhiana sees highest single-day spike in 70 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another lockdown in Maharashtra will cripple our businesses: Hoteliers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bandra, Chembur, Khar see highest growth rate in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tears and smiles as Ravi walks gets bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plan to stop waterlogging under Minto Bridge delayed; govt to float new tender this month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All parties agree to support proposal to save new Chandni Chowk Hanuman temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort violence: Two arrested from Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox