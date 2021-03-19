Covid death in Araria alarms authorities

ARARIA

The death of a 70-year-old woman in Araria on Thursday due to Covid-19 has alarmed health officials in the region, who said arrival of migrant workers from Mumbai, Punjab and Delhi for Holi celebrations at home only added to their concerns.

Exactly a year ago, 65-year-old an Islamic preacher, Md Khairani Bin Lookman, had died in a mosque in Araria due to Covid-19.

“The woman who died at Sikti block had tested positive for Covid-19,” Araria’s civil surgeon M P Gupta said. “We have disposed of the body after autopsy following due protocol.”

He said three containment zones had been set up made in the village where the woman died and people tested. “We have not yet received the report,” the CS said.