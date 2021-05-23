Covid patient escapes from LLRM Medical College

MEERUT A Covid-19 patient escaped from LLRM Medical college on Sunday afternoon.

A complaint was lodged in the medical college police station and search was underway to trace the patient.

Dr Gyanendra Kumar, principal of LLRM Medical College, said that the patient Surendra,60 was brought to the Medical College from the district hospital on Saturday by a ward boy.

Dr Gyanendra said that the patient was physically challenged. As per the ward boy, the patient had no caretaker, so his contact number was noted in his file, he said.

Dr Gyanendra said at around 3 pm on Sunday, doctors and nurses on round in the Covid ward noticed that the patient was missing. The staff searched for him but in vain. Following this, the police were informed. “The patient is still missing and efforts are underway to locate him”, said SP (city) Vineet Bhatnagar.

To recall, recently the medical college was recently in controversy for a missing Covid patient and received criticism from Allahabad high court. A Covid patient was admitted to the medical college Covid ward on April 21. The staff kept on updating his daughter about his health status till the morning of May 3 and in the evening she was told that no such patient was admitted to the ward. It was later discovered that the patient had the day after his admission.