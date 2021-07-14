Covid positivity rate in Himachal drops to 1%

The positivity rate in Himachal for the week ending on July 11 came down to 1%, a marginal decrease of 0.1% from the previous week. A total of 85,489 tests were conducted in the state last week, of which 984 samples turned out to be positive.

In the preceding week (June 28-July 4), the positivity rate was 1.1%. Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the highest positivity rate of 2.6%, followed by Mandi 2.3% and Chamba 2.1%. Bilaspur and Kinnaur districts recorded positivity rate of 1%.

In remaining six districts, it was below 1%. In terms of absolute number of cases, Chamba was the worst hit district recording a total of 232 new cases. Mandi reported 158 cases, Kangra 126, Shimla 114 and Solan 102. Sirmaur reported lowest 12 cases. The case fatality was down to 0.8% with the state recording eight deaths during the week.

Meanwhile, a health official said the mobile health and wellness centre vehicles were proving to be of great help in the fight against Covid. The state health department operates 10 such vehicles in seven districts.

‘COVID-APPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR IS THE KEY’

The official said the potential danger of Covid-19 spread persists in the state, and the people should ensure strict Covid appropriate behaviour to prevent the third wave. He said people should follow the norms irrespective of their vaccination status. He said in view of the surge in crowding in public places, it will be important to ensure compliance of the guidelines.

In the light of guidelines issued by both the central and state governments, the official said, the health department has issued directions to district administrations to take all necessary measures to ensure that people wore face masks and maintained social distancing.

HIMACHAL LOGS 93 FRESH COVID CASES

DHARAMSHALA Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 93 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s case tally to 2,03,962 while the death toll mounted to 3,483 after three more patients died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 22 each were reported in Mandi and Shimla, 18 in Chamba, 10 in Kangra, six in Kullu, four each in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una, and three in Solan.

The recoveries reached 1,99,270 after 100 people recuperated. Active cases in state have come down to 1,191.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,110 cases, followed by Mandi (27,477), Shimla (25,431), Solan (22,349), Sirmaur (15,354), Hamirpur (14,462), Una (13,378), Bilaspur (12,792), Chamba (11,594), Kullu (8,994), Kinnaur (3,280), and Lahaul-Spiti (2,738).