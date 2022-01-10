Covid safety measures: Varanasi admn prohibits kids, elderly from visiting public places

VARANASI: The district administration has prohibited children upto class 10 and people aged above 60, besides those having co-morbidities from visiting public places, except in emergency situation, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Also, the night curfew will be in force from 10pm to 6am.

Banned groups also include those suffering from TB, heart-related diseases, or any other serious ailments, or who have been infected with corona in the past, as per the DM’s order.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, in an order issued on Sunday, said that all schools in the district would remain closed till January 16, but are free run online classes.

According to the DM’s order, administrators/managers of all religious places have been asked to issue convenient timetables to control the number of devotees during peak hours so that more devotees do not turn up on the religious premises at the same time.

Public’s visit to parks, ghats, stadium and sports ground has also been prohibited after 4pm. “After 4pm, the tourists may go for boating, but they will not sit at the ghats,” the DM said. Gathering at the river banks has also been prohibited, he added.