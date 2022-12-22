Covid warning: Varanasi district administration on toes; health department urges strict vigil at airports

The health department and district administration have sounded a high alert here in Varanasi and have put around 100 beds on standby in three prime hospitals in preparation for anti-Covid 19. Besides, the health department also held a meeting with the airport authorities in order to implement Covid protocols at the airport and to keep a check on international flights.

The exercise was said to be the fallout of a high-profile meeting that chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired on Thursday in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in other countries. In the meeting, the CM alerted the authorities and asked them to stay in alert mode. He also urged people to wear masks in crowded places.

“We have sounded a high alert in the city. Also, we have allocated around 100 beds in standby mode in three different hospitals,” said Sandeep Chaudhary, chief medical officer (CMO), Varanasi.

Chaudhary said, owing to the high international flow of tourists, the department also held a meeting with the airport authorities, directing them to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols here in Varanasi. “There are two international flights and we have directed the airport authorities to check inbound foreign tourists thoroughly.”

Besides, the administration also held a meeting at the airport to keep a check on international tourists. “We have also directed officials to increase tests and sampling of visitors,” the CMO said.

He further said that the integrated Covid control and command centre (ICCCC) has been activated and a team has also been deputed to check the situation.