Covid-19 infects over 100 in AU, constituent colleges

In the past one week, Coronavirus has infected several teachers, administrative officials and non-teaching staff of the Allahabad University and its constituent colleges as well.

Chitranjan Kumar, public relations officer, AU, said that more than 100 teachers and non-teaching staff and their family members in AU and constituent colleges are reported to be Covid-19-positive.

Pankaj Kumar, professor of political science and dean (CDC) and his wife, Anuradha Aggarwal, have become corona positive in the last few days. So has the AU proctor Harsh Kumar, who is currently admitted at Medanta (Gurugram) for better treatment, he added.

He added that Hrishikant Pandey of the department of Philosophy of AU is also Covid-19 positive and admitted to a hospital in Noida for better treatment for the last one week. Likewise, public relations officer Jaya Kapoor and more than four assistant registrars of AU are also corona-infected.

Family members of finance officer Sunilkant Mishra are also infected too due to which he is isolated at home.

Several teachers, including S Lalit, Bhumika Kar, Ashish Khare, Pratima, Amarendra Tripathi and Lakshman Gupta have recently become Corona positive

The assistant PRO added that during the last few days, AU has lost some of its former faculty members and their family members too, to the infection. The wife and son of retired professor Chandra Dev Pandey, father of Neetu Mishra, present head of the home science department, also died due to Corona. Recently, former CMP Degree College teacher and noted academician Hemlata Srivastava too died despite the fact that she had tested Covid-19 negative just a day earlier.

In view of the seriousness of the infection, AU has been closed till April 21.

Along with AU, the infection has also spread rapidly to colleges. Lalima Singh, principal of SS Khanna Girls Degree College informed that nine teachers of her college were corona positive. Principal of Iswar Saran College, Anand Shankar Singh, said that nine people including Suman Aggarwal, Anjana Shrivastava, Vivekananda Tripathi, Rachna Singh are in the grip of the Coronavirus.

Principal of Arya Kanya, Rama Singh, said that six teachers including Kalpana Verma, Mudita Tiwari, Mamta Gupta have tested corona positive in her college. Five teachers, including principal of Jagat Taran Girls Degree College, Kamla Dubey, are also suffering from Corona infection. However, according to Atul Singh, principal of Allahabad Degree College, no one is currently corona positive in his college.