Covid-19 medicine kits being distributed in Varanasi

ACMO Dr Sanjay Rai distributing Covid-19 medicine kits in Varanasi (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Over 903 monitoring committees were distributing Covid-19 medicine kits in Varanasi district for prevention of third wave of Covid-19, said additional chief medical officer Dr Sanjay Rai.

Dr Rai said that a prescription had also been included with this kit, in which details, including the name of the medicines, when and how many doses to take and precautions had been mentioned. Dr Rai said that the medicines included in this kit were not to be used by pregnant r lactating women.

Chief medical officer Dr Sandeep Chaudhary said that such medicines were included in the Covid-19 medicine kit which could be used as soon as the initial symptoms of corona were seen. The kit has been tailored for different age groups. There are separate kits for separate age groups, like babies of 0 to 12 months, children of one to five years and children of 6 to 12 years, apart from adults.

Medicine kit for babies from 0 to 12 months:

Paracetamol drops, Multivitamin drops, ORS

Medicine kit for children of one to five years

Paracetamol syrup, multivitamin syrup, ORS

Medicine kit for 6 to 12 year olds:

Paracetamol tablets, multivitamin tablet, Ivermectin tablets , ORS

For adults:

Tablet paracetamol, tablets Ivermectin, tablets Azithromycin, tablets vitamin-C, tablet zinc, /Capsule Vitamin-B Complex and Vitamin D-3

