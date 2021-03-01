Covid-19: Mumbai civic body asks Bhandup, Powai societies to ban gatherings
In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has written to several housing societies and residential complexes in Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Powai, asking them to not arrange social gatherings in their premises. BMC has also asked the residents at these areas to stop using gardens, gyms and swimming pools in their societies.
The corporation has further directed the societies to take all the necessary Covid-19 precautions such as checking temperatures of visitors who are entering the premises.
The development comes in the wake of the rising cases, particularly from these areas. According to BMC’s data, S ward, under which Vikhroli, Bhandup and Powai are located, has eight of the 12 active containment zones in the city. Of the 127 buildings that have currently been sealed in Mumbai, S ward houses the highest (18) number of structures.
However, the growth rate of Covid-19 cases in S ward is 0.26%, which is 0.2% lower than the city’s average growth rate of 0.28%. The doubling rate of S ward is 267 days, higher than the city’s 249 days.
Currently, there are 466 active cases in S ward. The ward has recorded more than 14,000 cases and 721 deaths so far.
A BMC official from S ward said, “The directions have been issued considering the rise in the cases. There’s no order for complete lockdown in the ward, but certain restrictions at society level have been issued to break the chain.”
Bharatiya Janata Party corporator from Powai, Vaishali Patil, said, “After Diwali, there were fewer cases and the area witnessed hardly one or two cases daily. But for the past few days, there is a surge in the number of cases. We can’t afford another lockdown and hence citizens should themselves take precautions.”
For the past few days, BMC has been taking localised decisions and is imposing restrictions in several clusters instead of the entire city.
Last week, BMC’s A ward (includes areas such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Churchgate and Colaba), had directed authorities to shut Oval Maidan from February 26, owing to the rising cases in the city. Around two weeks ago, housing societies in Chembur were put on high alert owing to the spike in Covid-19 infections.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, a first information report (FIR) was filed against a 52-year-old Chembur resident on BMC’s complaint. BMC received a complaint from a housing society about the resident, who tested positive for the virus but was flouting the 14-day quarantine rule and roaming in the area. When the civic staff went to his home, the family refused to cooperate with them, officials said.
On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 1,051 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 325,917. Five deaths took the city’s toll to 11,475. As of Sunday, 305,273 patients have recovered from the virus. There are 8,299 active cases in the city. Mumbai’s fatality rate is 3.52%.
