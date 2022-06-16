Covid-19 spike scare in Agra: Sample size to be increased; people urged to get vaxxed
The number of active cases in Agra rose to 29 on Wednesday with six more people testing positive for Covid-19. The constant rise in cases has forced health authorities to re-visit their strategy in this tourist city where an Australian couple had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.
An increased number of cases have been reported since June 12 which have alarmed the district administration and health authorities. The cause for concern is that the number of those testing positive is in fact from a lower sample size. Only 658 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Now, health officials are making arrangements to increase the sample size – at least 3,000 samples in a day – to assess the real picture.
“We are in the process of enhancing the number of samples being tested on a daily basis. We aim to have at least 3,000 samples tested in a day so that the actual picture emerges,” said Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava, chief medical officer, Agra district.
“An appeal is also being made to those who have yet not got their second dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccination, and children in the age group of 12 to 14 years who have not received the first dose even, to get vaccinated at the earliest,” said Dr Srivastava, who claimed that inflow of tourists into Agra is under watch.
“The impact of antibodies developed in the body because of the vaccine, seems to weaken after six months of the last dose of vaccination, and thus, vaccination should be the top priority and those due for a booster dose should go for it,” he said.
“We have to remain alert in the days ahead as it is feared that the number of those testing positive will rise” added CMO Agra.
