CPI(M), Congress used tribals as vote bank, says Tripura BJP chief

The CPI(M) and Congress utilised the tribals as their vote bank and deprived them of development during their respective regimes in Tripura, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Saturday. Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee (File)

“Our government is working to render services including drinking water, power, setting up of Eklavya schools for development of the tribals. What can be a better achievement than this? In the last 25 years, both the CPI(M) and Congress used the tribals as their vote bank to deprive them of development. But our BJP government dons’t believe in slogans and our chief minister said that the state cannot be developed without the development of tribals. So, we are working in this direction”, said Bhattacharya in Agartala.

He alleged that the CPI(M) is misguiding the people by accusing the government of deprivation and appealed people not to listen to these allegations claiming that the BJP government is working for development of the state and extending services to people through different welfare schemes.

Highlighting different welfare schemes launched under BJP government, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that 28.77 lakh beneficiaries got Rs. 15,400 crore loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to become self-employed and more than 5,000 beneficiaries worked under PM Swanidhi Yojana, PM Startup schemes, standup schemes and others. Infrastructures, medical facilities and connectivity improved in the state since the BJP formed its government in 2018.

However, the party spokesperson admitted that there might be some “local problems” in different parts of the state, and it would take time to resolve these problems.

Earlier, partners of the INDIA Bloc, CPI(M) and its Left Front alliance partners conducted series of protests across the state from May 13 till May 18 against the BJP-led state government’s failure in meeting basic demands including provision of work under MGNREGA, supply of drinking water, road, medical facilities in hospitals among others.