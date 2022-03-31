Home / Cities / Others / Crackdown against mafias, encroachers to continue: UP BJP MLA
Crackdown against mafias, encroachers to continue: UP BJP MLA

The Yogi Adityanath Government will continue its crackdown on land mafia and illegal occupants and the bulldozer would crush the anti-social elements, said Sidharth Nath Singh, MLA and former cabinet minister on Wednesday
Published on Mar 31, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Yogi Adityanath Government will continue its crackdown on land mafia and illegal occupants and the bulldozer would crush the anti-social elements, said Sidharth Nath Singh, MLA and former cabinet minister on Wednesday.

Representing Allahabad West seat where majority of the crackdowns had been launched, the local MLA said maintaining law and order, social security, providing good governance and development were the key focus areas where the state government would further step up its efforts.

The government would be constructing houses for the poor on the land freed from illegal occupancy, he reiterated talking to media persons. He said around 400 houses were being allotted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna at Asrawal Kala, a place in his constituency.

Welcoming Yogi Adityanath’s decision to extend free ration for another 3 months, he rubbished the opposition’s claim that it was merely an election gimmick and said the government really cared for the poor.

On being asked on his future role, the former Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh exuded confidence in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath and sounded optimistic of being soon assigned a role in which the party feels he will be able to contribute best.

After receiving an overwhelming response on his arrival from Lucknow by the people of his constituency on Tuesday, Sidharth Nath seemed upbeat and was seen busy resolving issues of large number of people of his constituency who had gathered at his residence.

It may be noted here that earlier in his role as national secretary and central observer of the party for Bengal, he had laid the foundation for the party in West Bengal before contesting in 2017 elections in UP and later becoming a Cabinet Minister.

Thursday, March 31, 2022
