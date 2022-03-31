Crackdown against mafias, encroachers to continue: UP BJP MLA
The Yogi Adityanath Government will continue its crackdown on land mafia and illegal occupants and the bulldozer would crush the anti-social elements, said Sidharth Nath Singh, MLA and former cabinet minister on Wednesday.
Representing Allahabad West seat where majority of the crackdowns had been launched, the local MLA said maintaining law and order, social security, providing good governance and development were the key focus areas where the state government would further step up its efforts.
The government would be constructing houses for the poor on the land freed from illegal occupancy, he reiterated talking to media persons. He said around 400 houses were being allotted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna at Asrawal Kala, a place in his constituency.
Welcoming Yogi Adityanath’s decision to extend free ration for another 3 months, he rubbished the opposition’s claim that it was merely an election gimmick and said the government really cared for the poor.
On being asked on his future role, the former Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh exuded confidence in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath and sounded optimistic of being soon assigned a role in which the party feels he will be able to contribute best.
After receiving an overwhelming response on his arrival from Lucknow by the people of his constituency on Tuesday, Sidharth Nath seemed upbeat and was seen busy resolving issues of large number of people of his constituency who had gathered at his residence.
It may be noted here that earlier in his role as national secretary and central observer of the party for Bengal, he had laid the foundation for the party in West Bengal before contesting in 2017 elections in UP and later becoming a Cabinet Minister.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
