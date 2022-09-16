Crackdown on Atiq: Police receiving support, info from common man

The police are now receiving help even from common people in the crackdown against Mafiosi-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad and his aides. Many people have come forward and informed police about his illegal properties and activities, in the last few months.

In the past few years, the police have attached properties of Atiq and his gang worth around ₹300 crore under section 14 (1) of the Gangsters Act.

On Wednesday, a luxurious bungalow in Lucknow, registered in the name of Atiq’s wife, Shaista Parveen and two plots in Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj, in the name of Atiq, were attached by the police.

While police are investigating Atiq’s properties using available documents and taking the help of revenue officials, common people are also coming forward to help police and giving information about illegal activities of Atiq and his gang members, police officials said.

Moreover, many of Atiq’s aides and relatives too have also turned against him following monetary disputes and Atiq’s demands of extortion from them. They too are also providing vital information to police about his properties which he has earned through unlawful activities and illegal real estate business during past some decades, they added.

Police officials said that Atiq and his gang members were involved in harassing common people, traders, contractors and other persons involved in property business. Atiq and his gang members grabbed lands and even small plots of people in Dhumanganj, Kareli, Puramufti and even in neighbouring Kaushambi district. Moreover, property dealers, realtors and builders etc were forced to pay extortion to Atiq and his gang members.

The victims were issued threats when they approached police for help. However, with Atiq, his brother Ashraf and two sons now behind bars and much of his properties attached, the fear among people is now over. Police officials said people are now freely approaching police with their complaints against Atiq and his associates.

SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that people are giving clues about illegal activities and properties of Atiq and his gang members. He said that more people should come forward if they have information about properties of Atiq and other mafia and gangsters, SSP added.