Crackdown on child marriage: Assam woman dies by suicide fearing parent’s arrest

Amid the massive crackdown on child marriages by the Assam police, a mother of two kids died by suicide in the South Salmara-Mankachar district, fearing the arrest of her parents for marrying her before she turned 18.

The woman, who was now about 27 years of age, and living with her parents, allegedly hanged herself at home on Friday night, police said, adding they recovered her body and sent it for a postmortem.

As per the records, she was married off in 2012 before turning 18. Police said her husband died in 2020 due to Covid and she was living at her parent’s house in Mankachar with her children.

Also Read: ‘Why take only...’: Women protest Assam govt’s crackdown on child marriages

According to the family members, she was afraid that the police could take action against her parents because of her early marriage.

Superintendent of police (SP), South Salmara district, Horen Tokbi, however, denied that her death is related to the government’s drive against child marriage and said, “She could have done it due to other issues related to her family. We cannot relate it to the Assam police’s drive against child marriage. We’ll investigate the matter further.”

He said that her body was sent for a postmortem and the actual cause of death will be ascertained after the report.

“We’ll investigate and inform the senior authorities if we find out that she was married at a minor age. They’ll decide whether to take action against the family members,” an official said.

On the directions of chief minister Hinmata Bisw Sarma, Assam police began a massive crackdown against those involved in child marriage in the state.

Also Read: Over 4,000 cases lodged as part of campaign against child marriages in Assam

So far, over 2100 people of different ages, including 52 priests or qazis and some women, were arrested in the last two days till Friday. This comes after the state government decided to act on this issue in a decision taken on January 23. The police said they have a list of almost 8,000 accused.

Many arrested accused were presented before the session court in Majuli district on Saturday, of which the court granted bail to 24 people.

Meanwhile, protests women held protests criticising CM Sarma’s government for arresting their husbands and sons. The drive will continue further, according to the police officials.