Crackdown on eve-teasing in Prayagraj; hotspots identified, anti-Romeo squad deployed

PRAYAGRAJ In a bid to ensure women safety in the district, the Prayagraj police unit, as per commissioner’s instruction, has identified around 100 hotspots from where complaints of eve-teasing have been surfacing. Among the top three areas where miscreants have been found active include -- Kydganj, Dhumanganj, and Naini. To crack down on eve-teasers, anti-Romeo squads will be deployed in plain clothes in these areas. (HT Photo)

To crack down on eve-teasers, anti-Romeo squads will be deployed in plain clothes in these areas. In particular, areas near schools and colleges will be given special attention. Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma has said that anti-Romeo squads have been activated at spots from where we were getting frequent complaints of eve-teasing and women harassment. To identify the hotspots, the complaints received through Dial-112 service were reviewed, he added.

During the last two years, 383 complaints of eve-teasing were received from the city area, followed by 350 complaints from the trans-Ganga area, and 276 from the trans-Yamuna area. A breakdown of these eve-teasing complaints reveal that Kydganj reported 69 such cases, followed by Dhumanganj (64), Naini (60), Handia (59), Meja (43), Sarai Mamrez (41), and seven complaints from Atarsuiya and Industrial Area.

Sharing further details of the plan to check such incidents, additional DCP Sarvanan T said that the anti-Romeo team members will be equipped with body-worn cameras. They will record the activities of eve-teasers outside schools and colleges and take necessary action. The action taken will be reviewed every month and then, other hotspots will be focussed upon. The areas of Naini, Dhumanganj, and Kydganj will be under strict monitoring, he added.