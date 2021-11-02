Home / Cities / Others / Create jobs, Jalandhar DC to sports goods industry
others

Create jobs, Jalandhar DC to sports goods industry

Jalandhar DC said he wanted to make sure that the industry and the administration cooperated together to ensure society can create jobs that ultimately benefit all
Jalandhar DC Ghanshyam Thori met leading sports manufacturer FC Sondhi and Company and asked for feedback on manpower requirement and creating jobs. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)
Jalandhar DC Ghanshyam Thori met leading sports manufacturer FC Sondhi and Company and asked for feedback on manpower requirement and creating jobs. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Jalandhar Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Tuesday visited leading sports goods manufacturing company, FC Sondhi and Co Pvt Lt, at Suranussi in Jalandhar and took feedback on their manpower requirement. Thori said the administration wanted to solicit a partnership so that jobs are created in sports manufacturing and the society benefits. Managing director of the company Rajeev Anurag Sondhi told the DC that they were more than happy to provide feedback.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out