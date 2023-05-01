Elderly cricket coach shot at by 2 bike-borne assailants in Varanasi, probe on

VARANASI A 62-year-old cricket coach was shot at by two bike-borne masked assailants near Varanasi’s DAV Degree College early on Monday morning. The coach, who sustained bullet injuries, is undergoing treatment a private hospital. According to the doctors attending to him, his condition is stable now and he is said to be out of danger. Hearing gunshots, locals reached the spot and rushed the coach to a private hospital. (HT Photo)

According to police, cricket coach Ram Lal Yadav was standing outside the DAV Degree College around 5.30 am when the two masked miscreants reached there on a motorbike and opened fire at him. Yadav sustained bullet injuries on his back while the accused fled the spot.

Hearing gunshots, locals reached the spot and rushed the coach to a private hospital, said a senior police officer. Police were told about the crime two hours after the incident. Prima facie, it appears that the coach was shot due to old enmity.

“The CCTV footage of the incident has been examined. It shows two miscreants opening fire. Police teams have been deployed to trace and ensure the arrest of the accused duo. Further probe is underway,” said RS Gautam, DCP, Kashi Zone.