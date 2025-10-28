Edit Profile
    Criminals stronger than government in Uttar Pradesh: UPCC president

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 5:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
    UP Congress president Ajay Rai at the house of late LN Singh in Dhoomanganj locality of the city on Monday afternoon. (HT PHOTO)
    Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai visited the family of a murder victim, criticizing the government for rising crime and offering financial support.

    Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai met the family members of the nephew of former HCBA president LN Singh, who was brutally stabbed to death by a history sheeter on October 24, at Shakuntala Kunj Colony in Dhoomanganj area of the city. Rai extended financial assistance to the bereaved family and accused the state government of failing to control the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

    During his visit, Rai paid floral tribute to the deceased’s photograph and assured the family of all possible assistance.

    He criticised the state government over the worsening law and order situation, alleging that criminals in Uttar Pradesh had grown more powerful than the government itself. “When journalists — the fourth pillar of democracy — can be murdered, what hope do ordinary citizens have for their safety?” he questioned.

    The UP Congress chief said that incidents of murder and crime across the state had become a routine occurrence. He remarked that Uttar Pradesh appeared to be trapped in the grip of organised crime, suggesting that someone seemed to have grown more powerful than the government itself.

    A day earlier, on Sunday, former cabinet minister and local MLA Siddharthnath Singh also met the deceased’s family, assuring them of all possible support and strict action against the accused.

