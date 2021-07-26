Crops on 0.2 million hectares damaged in the state

PUNE Incessant rain over a period of five days saw crops spread over 0.2 million hectares damaged, as per information provided by the state agriculture department. The number is expected to go higher as the department is still gathering information.

Already, the Kharif crop suffered damage due to the late arrival of the rain, however, things have now become worse with the spells of heavy rainfall.

In Pune district, 420 villages and 1,019 farmers have suffered crop damage. The rice crop on 3,910 hectares has been completely damaged, as per the Pune district administration.

Due to the heavy downpours, the fertile layer of soil (top layer) has been washed away on 717 hectares of farm land, as per the authorities.

Crop damage has been reported from Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Wardha and Konkan.

In Kolhapur, crops on 63,420 hectares have been impacted by the heavy rains. In Vidarbha crops on 66,000 hectares, and in Parbhani, crops on 34,000 hectares have been damaged.