Crowds, traffic congestion at Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati temple send Covid norms for a toss

PUNE A sea of people turned up outside the Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati temple on the occasion of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on Tuesday, causing traffic jams near the temple and the surrounding areas.

The situation was chaotic for traffic police due to on-going road repair works in the area.

People flouted all Covid norms as they were not wearing masks and due to the rush, there was no space for social distancing.

This was the second Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi of the year, considered as an auspicious day for rituals. The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust had already issued a circular asking devotees to take e-darshan and a link was shared on social media platforms and on the trust’s website.

Temples across the city have not been allowed to open because of the second wave in the city. Even though Covid cases have gone down, administration has not taken any decision on the reopening of the temples.

“We had appealed to people to not rush outside the temple. However, people still came in numbers. Traffic police and constables were doing their best to control the rush,” said Ashok Godse, president of the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust.

Traffic police officer Atul Shelke said, “ Two lines (from the left and right side of the temple) were made to avoid traffic congestion. The rush went out of control after 11am as vehicle traffic also increased and the number of people coming for worship also increased.”