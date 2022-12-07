CRPF cop injured in Prayagraj as gun ‘goes off’

A CRPF constable, identified as Pankaj Tripathi, 45, received bullet injuries to his head under mysterious circumstances during a party at Ganga Nagar locality under Cantonment police station of the city, on Tuesday night. Police recovered the licensed pistol of Tripathi and are questioning his friends in connection with the incident.

Hailing from Baghrai area of Pratapgarh district, Tripathi is posted in Jharkhand and lives in Ganga Nagar locality. He came home on leave a few days back. It is reported that Tripathi had gone to meet his friend Monu at his house nearby on Tuesday night. Tripathi and others were consuming liquor when he received a bullet injury near his ear. Tripathi’s friends rushed him to a private hospital without informing the police.

Circle officer SN Singh reached the hospital after receiving information from doctors. Questioning Tripathi’s friends revealed that the pistol went off while he was displaying it to his friends. However, some others claimed that he shot himself.