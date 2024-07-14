 CRPF jawan killed, 3 injured in firing in Manipur’s Jiribam - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
CRPF jawan killed, 3 injured in firing in Manipur’s Jiribam

ByThomas Ngangom
Jul 14, 2024 04:24 PM IST

Police said that armed miscreants and combined state and central forces began exchanging fire in Mongbung and Seijang villages of Manipur's Jiribam district.

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died in a gunfight that occurred in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday. Another CRPF jawan and two state police commandos sustained bullet injuries.

The gunfight started at around 9.30am and lasted till around 11.30am on Sunday. (Representational image)
The gunfight started at around 9.30am and lasted till around 11.30am on Sunday. (Representational image)

Police said that armed miscreants and combined state and central security forces began exchanging fire at around 9.30 am in Mongbung and Seijang villages of Jiribam district. During the incident, one CRPF driver, identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar, was hit on his forehead. He was evacuated to Jiribam district hospital; however, the hospital authorities declared him brought dead.

In the incident, another CRPF jawan sustained a bullet injury to his leg, and two Manipur commandos also received bullet injuries. The injured are receiving treatment at Jiribam district hospital. The gunfight stopped at around 11.30 am.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attack and extended condolences to the family of the deceased soldier.

“I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group, suspected to be Kuki militants, in Jiribam district today. His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier, while praying for the speedy recovery of the ones injured during the attack,” he said on X.

