Manipur violence: 219 killed, 10K FIRs, 800 cr revenue loss likely, says guv

Guwahati: As many as 219 persons have been killed in the ethnic clashes that has roiled Manipur since May, 2023, governor Anusuiya Uikey said on Wednesday, adding that the state could lose ₹800 crore as revenue in the backdrop of the violence that has uprooted thousands and disrupted life for over nine months. Ethnic violence in Manipur has since May last year left 219 people dead, state governor Anusuiya Uikey said on Wednesday. (PTI/Representative)

Officials now say that the months-long ethnic violence between the two major communities, the Kukis and Meiteis, have degenerated into anarchy with underground militant groups regaining support; worryingly, the violence is not showing signs of abating.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Delivering her address on the first day of the fifth session of the 12th Manipur Assembly, Uikey spoke about efforts undertaken to bring back peace and normalcy and the effect of the violence on the state’s economy.

Also Read: Manipur women face trauma in relief camps

“It is unfortunate that due to the violence 219 persons have lost their lives. Those families who have lost their dear ones are being given compensation of ₹10 lakhs each based on verification. Bodies of victims have been given to their families and their last rites performed,” she said in her address.

Uikey informed that to maintain law and order, 198 companies of central armed police forces (CAPFs) and 140 columns of army have been deployed in the state. Audits of weapons snatched from armouries have been done and they are being recovered as part of a continuous process, she said.

Also Read: Over 200 militants stormed Manipur top cop’s house before abducting him: Police

Uikey stated that 187,143 persons were detained in the state since May last year as a preventive measure and were released after legal formalities. Till date around 10,000 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the ethnic violence, the governor said.

“For transparent and independent investigation, the government has transferred 29 cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and one to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Process is underway to hand over 4 more cases to CBI and another 5 to NIA,” Uikey said.

She stated that the government has undertaken efforts to control the challenging circumstances. Curfew relaxations have been ordered in most parts of the state and the ban on internet services has been lifted in many parts depending on the situation.

“Relief efforts for those displaced are happening routinely and educational needs of affected children and youths. Efforts on for rehabilitation of those displaced and nearly ₹200 crores have been spent till now for that,” she said.

Uikey mentioned that the present financial year has been a difficult one for the state due to the present situation and trends from tax collection indicate that Manipur could lose around ₹800 crores in revenue in 2023-24.

The governor highlighted various efforts undertaken in different sectors including education, agriculture and power generation. Uikey urged everyone in the state to maintain harmony so that there is lasting peace in the state and there is rapid development.