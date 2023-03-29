Crude bomb hurled at slain BSP MLA’s brother-in-law in Prayagraj, probe on

PRAYAGRAJ On the day when court awarded life sentence to former MP Atiq Ahmed, a crude bomb was hurled at Rahul Pal in Prayagraj. Rahul Pal is the brother-in-law of BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was killed in 2005. Incarcerated MP Atiq Ahmed is the prime accused in the 2005 murder case. Rahul’s sister Puja Pal is currently the MLA from the district’s Chail constituency. Further investigations are being carried out, said police. (HT Photo)

The incident took place when Rahul was passing through Vivekananda Crossing around 10 pm on Tuesday. After hearing an explosion close to his SUV, he got out of the vehicle in panic. However, Rahul and other people on-board the vehicle couldn’t see hurled the bomb. His sister Puja has said Rahul was attacked by unidentified assailants.

No one was injured in the incident. Further investigations are being carried out, said police. SHO Dhumanganj Rajesh Kumar Maurya said, “No evidence of crude bombs was found on the spot. Locals claim that some children burst crackers. Nothing suspicious was recorded in CCTV cameras in the vicinity.”