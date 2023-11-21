CSMIA sustains growth in October 2023 passenger traffic

yogesh.naik@hindustantimes.com HT Image

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai exhibited a resurgence in passenger traffic during October 2023, maintaining a growth trajectory with a 107% recovery compared to October 2019, pre-pandemic.

In October 2023, CSMIA recorded a passenger influx exceeding 4.25 million, marking an 18% increase from October 2022 (3.6 million). The international segment experienced a robust 20% growth, witnessing over 1.14 million passengers compared to 0.94 million in the same period last year. The airport facilitated a total of 28,459 air traffic movements, encompassing 21,349 domestic and 7,110 international movements, indicating a 2% growth from September 2023 (27,928).

Top domestic destinations for CSMIA in October 2023 included Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi remained the preferred international destinations. Notably, the Mumbai – Delhi route alone contributed over 0.55 million passengers, displaying a remarkable 22% growth from October 2022 (0.45 million).

IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara emerged as leaders in market share among domestic airlines, while in the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates maintained their dominant positions.

CSMIA significantly expanded its international reach by introducing new routes, including Uganda Airlines on the Mumbai-Entebbe route from October 7. Additionally, Azerbaijan Airlines resumed operations on the Mumbai-Baku route, and Air Canada reinstated services on the Mumbai-London-Toronto route from October 30. SpiceJet contributed to the diverse travel network by resuming operations on the Bangkok route from October 21.

A CSMIA spokesperson emphasised that these passenger traffic figures underscore the airport’s remarkable progress in the aviation sector, highlighting its commitment to global connectivity and convenience for travelers.