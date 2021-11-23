Home / Cities / Others / CT Institute of Hotel Management holds seven-state food festival
CT Institute of Hotel Management holds seven-state food festival

The CT Group of Institutions has showcase seven Indian states through the event; these are Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Kerala etc
The Hotel Management branch of the CT Institute is organising the food festival of seven Indian states to celebrate the festive season and orient students to diversity. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Jalandhar CT Institute of Hotel Management (CTIHM), South Campus, Shahpur, organised a 7-State Food Festival to celebrate the festive season. The states showcased were Jammu and Kashmir; Punjab; Himachal Pradesh; Bihar; Kerala; West Bengal and Leh Ladakh. CT Group co-chairperson Parminder Kaur Channi was the Guest of Honour. CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, Shahpur’s campus director Rahul Malhotra; dean academics Anupamdeep Sharma; Jasdeep Kaur Dhami and Baljit Kaur, principal, CTIHM were also present.

