Curfew, no-mask violations net PMC Rs1,52,500 in fines in 2 days

Pune is under a curfew from 8pm to 7 am, after orders from the municipal commissioner.

All public places (except for essential services), are ordered closed before 8 pm. The orders are in place from the midnight of March 27. Pune police have taken action against 271 people on March 28 and March 29, for breaking the curfew time and not wearing masks. The police have collected fines of Rs1,52,500 from these violators.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials have also been conducting inspections to check on adherence to Covid norms. PMC has taken action against 24 restaurants in the last two days. A total of 207 citizens have been fined by PMC officials for not wearing masks.

“On Monday, action has been taken against 19 shop- owners for not wearing masks and a lack of social distancing, on the Pune-Satara road. The area is under the Dhankawadi-Sahakar nagar ward office,” said senior health inspector Raju Dullam.

PMC has also acted against shopping malls and retail outlets for not following norms. Action has been taken against 46 such establishments between March 28 and March 29. Most of these violations have taken place in the Ahmednagar road ward office area.

Despite the restrictions the number of Covid patients in the city has been surging. According to the PMC health report, 3,226 tested positive on March 30.